Beware of weight loss scams, attorney general says

Kassi Nelson
January 08, 2018 06:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Randy Jones knows there are no quick fixes when it comes to getting in shape. His goal is to lose 60 pounds. So far, he’s lost 25 pounds.

"I feel like the old me, and that makes me happier than anything," Jones said.

He’s been working with Korbie Nitiforo, the owner of Training Innovations. When it comes to losing weight, Nitiforo and Jones both know it's what you do in the kitchen and in the gym that will get results.

"It's going to be hard work, discipline, dedication, and all these things when you do all of them together that really makes a difference," Nitiforo said.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said the products that promise miraculous and unrealistic results should be a red flag.

"Beware of any garment, gizmo, pill or potion that promises weight loss with little or no effort because if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," he said in a statement.

According to Balderas, other signs of weight loss scams include:

  • Claims that you can lose weight without diet or exercise.
  • Buzzwords such as "miracle," "revolutionary," "secret," "guaranteed results," and "scientific breakthrough."
  • Claims that you will lose X amount of pounds in X amount of days. no product or plan can guarantee specific results, everyone is different.
  • Claims that you can burn fat while sleeping and/or by wearing or rubbing on a product. According to the Mayo Clinic, weight loss is an internal metabolic process and no patch, lotion, etc. can accelerate that process or eliminate fat in specific areas.
  • Promises of "permanent" weight loss.

Jones said while it may seem overwhelming to get healthy the right way, the journey is worth it.

"It was the best decision I’ve ever made, in fact in my life it’s probably the best decision I’ve ever made," he said.


Kassi Nelson


Updated: January 08, 2018 06:57 PM
Created: January 08, 2018 06:41 PM

