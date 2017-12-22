AHS Bulldog reaffirms drive to play college ball, after committing to UNM under Neal
J.P. Murrieta
December 22, 2017 10:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque High School senior Marlon Cunningham provided a verbal commitment to stay in town and play for the Lobos under previous men's basketball head coach Craig Neal, but since Neal's departure Paul Weir has yet to extend an offer to the 6-foot-7 high schooler.
Cunningham said he's not owed anything and would still love to play for UNM. He's been working on his play in an effort to show he can step on the hardwood at the next level.
"Coach Weir and I have to build a better relationship, and I know that he really doesn't owe me a scholarship or anything since there's a new coach," he said. "He doesn't have to uphold my offer, but as of right now recruiting is going well."
Cunningham's coach at AHS said he has the talent to be successful at New Mexico.
"He's trying to work harder to improve on his overall game," Ron Garcia said. "I think Marlon can play at UNM, I really do. I think he's good enough. He's a strong rebounder, and he's starting to understand that's where he's going to make his living."
Cunningham will lead the Bulldogs against unbeaten Las Cruces High in the first round of the Los Lunas Tournament on Thursday.
