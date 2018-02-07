Athletes sign letters to play in college

To learn more about the new Lobos, click here.

New Mexico State's Doug Martin added 10 players as well -- more than half on defense as well as Rio Rancho lineman Evan Tafoya Vallo.

At Albuquerque High, three soccer players are moving on. MacKenna Havenor is headed to UNM. Luca Seazzu is going to the Air Force Academy and Carlos Gutierrez will play for the Lobos.

Atrisco Heritage had two football players signing letters of intent. Diego Archuleta will play for Eastern New Mexico. While standout Angel Ramirez will suit up for Southern Nazarene University.

"I was blessed and favored by the Lord with a really good team that helped me and pushed me and coaching that helped me and pushed me," Ramirez said.

At Sandia High School, the Matadors recognized 12 of their student-athletes moving onto the next level, including D.J. Hayden who will play football at Eastern New Mexico.

At La Cueva, close to a dozen kids were at the table to announce where they're headed. Goalie Anthony Munoz isn't going far. The top boys goalie in the state will play for UNM.

"It's amazing," Munoz said. "It's a lifelong dream to be able to sign with the Lobos and play for a great program."

Two rival players -- Julian Garcia from St. Pius and Nick Williams from Albuquerque Academy -- Signed together. Putting their rivalry aside, they will become college teammates at UNM after both signed with the Lobos.

"We've always played against each other. It's always been fun," Garcia said. "Rivalry is great. Just glad to be a teammate with him now."

"It's a big day, it's exciting to have all this around and people that support you, but it's just the first step on this journey of an exciting opportunity.

