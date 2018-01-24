Hope comes together after assistant's near-death experience

"My grandpa and I were changing the thermostat at his house and something happened," assistant coach Alan Evans said. "I don't know what it was, but basically the house exploded."

"It blew up the house, knocked down some walls and caught the rest of the house on fire," added his brother, Collin Evans.

"Alan had to knock down a door, come around and pull his grandpa out," Huskies head coach Jim Murphy said. "They were both severely burned."

"I was actually able to drag him out and take him outside of the house and out toward the street," Alan Evans said

It was a relief they both made it out, but both suffered serious burns. Alan Evans underwent two surgeries combined with a lot of healing time until he finally returned to the bench late last month.

"We kind of gave him a standing ovation," Murphy said. "We've been on our knees praying for him every pregame but when he came to that first game we were pretty excited about it."

"It was actually good to get out of the house and out of the hospital and go back to normal life," Alan Evans said.

"When he got back it was a good relief that I knew everything was going to be alright," Collin Evans said.

Alan Evans said the accident not only changed him physically, but it also gave him a new perspective on life.

"You stop taking things for granted, like the everyday things like driving and writing and things like that," he said. "So it gives you a new perspective on how fragile life is and how much you take it for granted day to day."

Hope. It's something this team has every day.