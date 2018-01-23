La Cueva coach gets 700th win
J.P. Murrieta
January 23, 2018 10:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- La Cueva boys basketball coach Frank Castillo hit a major milestone Tuesday night, picking up his 700th career victory as the Bears beat Sandia 62-49.
Only four other coaches in New Mexico history have reached the 700-win mark. Castillo has 40 years of coaching at La Cueva and Cibola, and it's been a nice run for him over the past couple years.
There was a big Bear hug between father and son after the win.
"It's awesome," he said. "It's an unbelievable accomplishment by the coaches and the players and everybody that's been involved in the programs over the years. It's not about me; it's more about those guys."
In another district battle Tuesday, Eldorado scored 36 points in the final quarter and a half against Manzano en route to a 79-59 victory.
