Local product to play in Super Bowl this week

In addition to his duties as a lineman, his senior year he also played running back, receiver and any other place they could put him.

"I remember we were playing Rio Rancho for the district championship, and we lined him up at quarterback," Shultz said. "And you could see him huddling over there wondering what they were going to do in this game."

Branch went on to a successful college career at Michigan, but not many people thought he would make multiple trips to the Super Bowl.

"No, to answer your question I had no idea," Shultz said. "Now that it's happened, you kind of want to stick out your chest and be proud that you know that young man and that maybe you played some little part of his success. And it really takes you back."

Come Sunday, Branch could be fitted for another championship ring.