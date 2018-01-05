New Mexico Gameday: 1/5/2018
J.P. Murrieta
January 06, 2018 12:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It's a new year, but the prep sports competition rolls on!
For 2018's first edition of New Mexico Gameday, KOB's J.P. Murrieta welcomes the undefeated Bernalillo boys' basketball team to the studio while recapping the latest high school basketball scores from across the state.
Among the highlights: A nail-between Volcano Vista and Cleveland, and an overtime victory by Albuquerque High over Valley.
Watch the above video for more.
