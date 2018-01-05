VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
New Mexico Gameday: 1/5/2018

J.P. Murrieta
January 06, 2018 12:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It's a new year, but the prep sports competition rolls on!

For 2018's first edition of New Mexico Gameday, KOB's J.P. Murrieta welcomes the undefeated Bernalillo boys' basketball team to the studio while recapping the latest high school basketball scores from across the state.

Among the highlights: A nail-between Volcano Vista and Cleveland, and an overtime victory by Albuquerque High over Valley.

Watch the above video for more.


J.P. Murrieta


Updated: January 06, 2018 12:13 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 10:51 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

