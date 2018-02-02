New Mexico Gameday: 2/2/2018 | KOB 4
New Mexico Gameday: 2/2/2018

J.P. Murrieta
February 03, 2018 11:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Prep basketball action was back at it across New Mexico on Friday, and joining J.P. Murrieta in the KOB studio to help recap it was the Del Norte High girls' basketball team.

Among the highlights on New Mexico Gameday: A close victory by Texico over Tucumcari and a blowout by Cibola over Piedra Vista.

J.P. Murrieta


