NM Gameday: 1/26/2018
J.P. Murrieta
January 27, 2018 11:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the latest episode of New Mexico Gameday, J.P. Murrieta welcomes the La Cueva girls' basketball team to the studio while recapping the very latest highlights and scores from prep basketball across the state!
Among the highlights: A victory by Albuquerque over Highland, a chat with the coach of the 10-7 Bears and a major milestone for one New Mexico high school coach.
Watch the above video for more.
