NM Gameday: 1/26/2018

J.P. Murrieta
January 27, 2018 11:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the latest episode of New Mexico Gameday, J.P. Murrieta welcomes the La Cueva girls' basketball team to the studio while recapping the very latest highlights and scores from prep basketball across the state!

Among the highlights: A victory by Albuquerque over Highland, a chat with the coach of the 10-7 Bears and a major milestone for one New Mexico high school coach.  

Watch the above video for more.

 


J.P. Murrieta


Updated: January 27, 2018 11:30 AM
Created: January 26, 2018 10:51 PM

Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
Public hearing upcoming on Los Alamos chromium plume
New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date
