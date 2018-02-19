NMAA investigating brawl at state wrestling tourney | KOB 4
NMAA investigating brawl at state wrestling tourney

J.P. Murrieta
February 19, 2018 11:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Activities Association says it is gathering more information on the melee at the state wrestling championships this past weekend.

Parents and fans from St. Pius X and Belen got into a dust-up in the stands. Both schools said Monday they are investigating the incident.

Once all the details are gathered, the NMAA will assess the situation to see if it can or needs to address it with the schools involved.


