Lobo medley relay team breaks NCAA record

J.P. Murrieta
February 22, 2018 10:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Lobos broke an NCAA record at the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday.

Ian Crowe-Wright, Carlos Salcido, Michael Wilson and Josh Kerr ran a time of 9:24.73 in the men's distance medley relay, breaking a 10-year old record.

"Every person on that start line and every person on our team did exactly what they were supposed to do," Kerr said. "That definitely made my position easier to really anchor us well."

Updated: February 22, 2018 10:37 PM
Created: February 22, 2018 08:37 PM

