Lobo medley relay team breaks NCAA record
Photo: GoLobos.com
J.P. Murrieta
February 22, 2018 10:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Lobos broke an NCAA record at the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday.
Ian Crowe-Wright, Carlos Salcido, Michael Wilson and Josh Kerr ran a time of 9:24.73 in the men's distance medley relay, breaking a 10-year old record.
"Every person on that start line and every person on our team did exactly what they were supposed to do," Kerr said. "That definitely made my position easier to really anchor us well."
Click here for Thursday's results.
NCAA RECORD! The quartet of Ian Crowe-Wright, Carlos Salcido, Michael Wilson and Josh Kerr run a time of 9:24.73 to break Texas’ 10-year-old NCAA record at the #MWITF Championships! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/FzqYdxkwUF— New Mexico XC/T&F (@UNMLoboXCTF) February 22, 2018
Credits
Updated: February 22, 2018 10:37 PM
Created: February 22, 2018 08:37 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved