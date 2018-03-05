LANL coalition executive's liquor expenses in question

Still, the Friday notice regarding the Monday meeting was enough to notice for nearly a dozen people to attend.

According to Regional Coalition of LANL Communities bylaws, prohibited expenditures include entertainment and recreation and alcohol.

Receipts suggest that Romero spent $1,850 for dinner for 16 at the pricey Washington D.C. Italian restaurant Casa Luca using taxpayer funds. Out of the $1,850, $380 was spent on liquor. A hotel booking receipt reveals Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales, Santa Fe County Commissioner Henry Roybal, Española Mayor Alice Lucero, Los Alamos County Councilor Chris Chandler and Ohkay Owingeh Representative Ron Lovato were also on the trip.

The same New Mexico leaders who traveled to Washington D.C. with Romero were discussing the future of her contract.

Romero claimed she did not know alcohol was a prohibited expenditure.

"First and foremost, we were in stewardship to the mission of our organization [and] convening as a board in Washington D.C.," Romero said. "Essentially this was an oversight both by my company and the coalition."

Romero told 4 Investigates that the dinners and beverages were part of discussing coalition business. Lucero defended the expenses.

"Because it wasn't totally itemized, there was a perception made by certain people that I may have had alcohol. It was for three people $72 in Washington D.C.," she said. "Believe me, that was pretty cheap."

Receipts also reveal that Romero purchased 12 Major League baseball tickets for a Braves at Nationals game last September in Washington D.C., totaling to $307.

A expensed receipt for a meal at the Bull Ring in Santa Fe last August shows $286 was spent on food while $97 was spent on Tito’s vodka, Tanqueray, Grey Goose martinis and Natura Rose wine.

Romero insisted that the meetings were necessary to discuss business.

"Again, in compliance with our meetings we invited guests as well as our coalition members," Romero said. "As far as being a private contractor, as far as what the organization was committing to do, were convenings of the board and doing what we were committed to do by the board."

After learning that the bylaws prohibited being reimbursed for alcohol, Romero said she will reimburse taxpayers.

"As far as alcohol expenditures, I take full responsibility as a company," Romero said.

Though the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities did not renew Romero’s contract, it doesn’t mean she can’t be rehired. At this time, the board will discuss possibly reopening the bid for consultant services contract. Regional Coalition of LANL Communities will also be reviewing their travel policy as well as executive director compensation and perks when it reconvenes on March 16.