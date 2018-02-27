Shattered Faith: Hacienda de los Muchachos | KOB 4
Shattered Faith: Hacienda de los Muchachos

Chris Ramirez
February 27, 2018 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It was almost the perfect place to commit the most heinous crimes. Catholic Priest Ed Donelan thought of everything to find a way to sexually assault New Mexico's children.

But for every villain, a hero always emerges. 4 investigator Chris Ramirez has the story of Shattered Faith: Hacienda de los Muchachos.

Watch the video above for more. Click the links below for our other coverage on this series.


