DIY Danielle and dad take on an oversized kitchen cabinet

Marian Camacho

January 26, 2018 07:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - This week on DIY Danielle, Danielle is tackling a kitchen cabinet with her father, and contractor, Paul Todesco. Danielle bought the kitchen cabinet at IKEA, to bring it home to find it was about three inches too deep. That means together, Paul and Danielle have to alter the cabinet to fit in her kitchen.