Tuesday morning headlines and weather

January 02, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Here are Tuesday morning's top headlines and complete weather forecast:
- Bernalillo County firefighters were called out to a structure fire on Maplewood near Coors in southwest Albuquerque. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but it's not yet clear how it started.
- An Amber Alert out of Round Rock, Texas is being seen here in New Mexico after authorities believe the girls at the center of the alert, could have been in the state.
- Nob Hill business owners are optimistic following the completion of ART and the removal of cones and construction equipment, hoping business will be back to normal.
- Police are investigating after a body was found in the Rio Grande near Tingley Beach on Monday.
