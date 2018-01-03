VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Wednesday morning's top headlines and weather

Marian Camacho
January 03, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Here are today's top headlines and weather forecast:

  • The man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in Albuquerque will go before a judge today. Police say Steven Deskin had his two toddlers in the car with him.
  • Legislation vetoed by Governor Susana Martinez are on hold as the State Supreme Court looks into whether those vetoes were legal.
  • Speeding in the area near Lead and Walter near downtown Albuquerque will be a topic of discussion at Wednesday night's city council meeting. Councilors are set to discuss putting a stop light in the area.
  • Two homes in southwest Albuquerque are set to be demolished at the cost of $33,000.

 

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 03, 2018 07:18 AM
Created: January 03, 2018 07:14 AM

