Wednesday morning's top headlines and weather
Marian Camacho
January 03, 2018 07:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Here are today's top headlines and weather forecast:
- The man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in Albuquerque will go before a judge today. Police say Steven Deskin had his two toddlers in the car with him.
- Legislation vetoed by Governor Susana Martinez are on hold as the State Supreme Court looks into whether those vetoes were legal.
- Speeding in the area near Lead and Walter near downtown Albuquerque will be a topic of discussion at Wednesday night's city council meeting. Councilors are set to discuss putting a stop light in the area.
- Two homes in southwest Albuquerque are set to be demolished at the cost of $33,000.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 03, 2018 07:18 AM
Created: January 03, 2018 07:14 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved