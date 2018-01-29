Mother, two others charged in Santa Fe County teen's death

Valencia's body was then taken to another location allegedly to be buried, the affidavit states.

"I am sickened by this horrific tragedy," First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna said in a statement Monday night. "We are a close-knit community and this touches so many of our families."

Deputies began investigating late in the afternoon on Jan. 25 after receiving a tip from an inmate about a possible homicide. According to the affidavit, Pena told the inmate about the death of her child and said her boyfriend was responsible. Pena was jailed at the Santa Fe County Correctional Facility when she reportedly talked to the inmate, as was Ferguson.

The next day, investigators learned Pena's family had concerns about the safety of Pena's children. An aunt and a step-sister told deputies the last time they heard from the 13-year-old was in July 2017.

Deputies interviewed Pena, Ferguson and Nunez. However, Nunez is identified as "Munoz" in the affidavit. He is Ferguson's biological son.

The report states that after initially lying to investigators about what happened, Nunez said Valencia did something to anger Ferguson, and he punched the 13-year-old in the face and stomach several times. Nunez then told deputies that Ferguson then dragged the teen into a residence and locked the door.

However, Ferguson told investigators there was some aggressive play that led to Valencia's injuries and Ferguson did not call law enforcement "because he would be accused of being involved in Jeremiah's death," the affidavit states.

In her interview with deputies, Pena reportedly said she returned home on Nov. 24 to find her son's lifeless body. The affidavit states she told deputies that there was no discussion about what happened to Valencia, adding she was too scared to ask.

She also reportedly told deputies Ferguson drove her to an area off State Road 503, where Ferguson claimed he buried Pena's son, the affidavit states. That allegedly took place on Dec. 6 -- Valencia's birthday.

Both Pena and Nunez reportedly told deputies Ferguson has a history of abuse. Deputies also learned Ferguson's previous criminal history includes kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, child abuse and criminal sexual penetration. Pena's criminal history includes property crimes and drug possession.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on Monday provided booking photos of Ferguson and Pena, but did not provide one of Nunez.

Serna, Santa Fe County Sheriff Robert Garcia and New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas will hold a joint press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m., where more information is expected to be released.

"I want northern New Mexicans to know this case is of the highest priority and I will do everything in my power to seek justice for this innocent child," Serna said. "We are in the very early stages of this tragedy, so tonight I ask all of New Mexico to pray for our community."

KOB's Caleb James will have a live report on KOB Eyewitness News 4 at 10.