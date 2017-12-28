2 killed in structure fire in Kirtland, N.M.
KOB Web Staff
December 28, 2017 07:11 AM
KIRTLAND, N.M. – An investigation is underway Thursday morning following a deadly structure fire in Kirtland.
San Juan County Fire Marshall Chris Cardin says two people were killed in the fire that started around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
San Juan County firefighters responded and put out the fire. Officials say two people were found deceased inside the structure.
More information is expected to be released by fire officials later today and this story will be updated as new details come in.
