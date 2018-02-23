2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school
David Lynch
February 23, 2018 03:20 PM
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – Two Española High School students not unfamiliar to local authorities were arrested Thursday after allegedly planning to carry out a threat against the school on Friday, according to the Rio Arriba Sheriff's Office.
A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody by deputies after officials say a security guard at EHS overheard talk of a potential shooting between students and was eventually advised, "Just don't come to school tomorrow."
The boys, who deputies say were both on probation, are being charged with disorderly conduct and interference with the educational process. Deputies say no weapons were discovered in subsequent searches of their vehicles and lockers.
The arrests come at the end of a long and tense week for New Mexico educators, parents and students alike in which various threats were made against schools all across the state.
