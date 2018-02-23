2 students arrested in connection to alleged threats made against Española school

A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody by deputies after officials say a security guard at EHS overheard talk of a potential shooting between students and was eventually advised, "Just don't come to school tomorrow."

The boys, who deputies say were both on probation, are being charged with disorderly conduct and interference with the educational process. Deputies say no weapons were discovered in subsequent searches of their vehicles and lockers.