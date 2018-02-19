Roswell man's conviction in 2014 murder upheld

A judge sentenced Lucero to life in prison plus 10 years.

The defense appealed the conviction, saying there was insufficient evidence to convict Lucero for the murder. However, the Supreme Court reached a unanimous decision to uphold the conviction.

In its ruling, the court determined the state had an "abundant evidence to support a finding that the killing was intentional" and that the evidence for the conspiracy conviction "leaves no reasonable doubt that Defendant, with others, engaged in a scheme to deprive Victim of his property and exert deadly force if necessary to do so."

Click here to read the court's ruling.

Balderas praised the Supreme Court's decision.

"Keeping the most violent, dangerous offenders behind bars in New Mexico is our priority. I am thankful to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Roswell Police Department for the successful prosecution of this case, and I’m pleased that the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division was able to ensure this hard-fought conviction was upheld," he said in a statement. "The defendant’s methodical actions to lure the victim to a house party, brutally beat and stab him, and then return to the body to deliver the fatal stab wound demonstrates the extreme danger Lucero posed to the Roswell community."