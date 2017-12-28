Weather extremes seen throughout 2017

In September, the drought was broken in New Mexico for the first time since the U.S. Drought Monitor came into existence. Ample monsoon rain helped many regions.

In some cases, too much rain fell at one time. Flooding in Belen covered front yards and homes between interstate 25 and highway 116.

"I have never seen Belen with remotely this much water," said one Belen resident.

Meanwhile, ample rain caused the Rio Grande to flow about 3 feet higher than normal, breaking October records.

"One of the biggest flows that we've had in October on record. We have records here at ABQ going back 70 years," said John Fleck with UNM Water Resources.

In November, it seemed like all the rain stopped and an autumn heat-wave kicked in, making November 2017 the warmest on record. Those records date back to the late 1800s.

The drought began to slowly creep back into New Mexico from west to east. By early December, more than 90 percent of the state was back in varying levels of drought.

By late December, the Albuquerque International Sunport had gone more than 80 consecutive days without measurable precipitation.