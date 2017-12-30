VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
2017's top Air Force nurse stationed in New Mexico

KOB.com Web Staff
December 30, 2017 06:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The top Air Force nurse in the country for the year is stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base.

A press release from the base says Major Cindy Callisto received the award for 2017, called it an honor and a shock. She said she hopes to be a chief nurse one day so that she is able to mentor other nurses.

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 30, 2017 06:18 PM
Created: December 30, 2017 05:39 PM

