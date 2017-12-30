2017's top Air Force nurse stationed in New Mexico
December 30, 2017 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The top Air Force nurse in the country for the year is stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base.
A press release from the base says Major Cindy Callisto received the award for 2017, called it an honor and a shock. She said she hopes to be a chief nurse one day so that she is able to mentor other nurses.
