43-yr-old man dies in fatal crash near Arroyo Seco
KOB.com Web Staff
February 25, 2018 04:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Taos County deputies are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday on State Road 50 just south of Arroyo Seco.
Authorities say when deputies arrived at the scene they found a vehicle laying on its side. The driver, 43-year-old Chris Jones, was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.
Updated: February 25, 2018 04:47 PM
