43-yr-old man dies in fatal crash near Arroyo Seco | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

43-yr-old man dies in fatal crash near Arroyo Seco

KOB.com Web Staff
February 25, 2018 04:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Taos County deputies are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday on State Road 50 just south of Arroyo Seco.

Advertisement

Authorities say when deputies arrived at the scene they found a vehicle laying on its side. The driver, 43-year-old Chris Jones, was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 25, 2018 04:47 PM
Created: February 25, 2018 02:56 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
Indecent exposure suspect gets much too close to Walmart shopper for comfort
Friday high school basketball scores
Friday high school basketball scores

Advertisement




REPLAY: 2018 NMAA State Basketball Seeding & Selection Show
REPLAY: 2018 NMAA State Basketball Seeding & Selection Show
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
Video captures chaotic scene of drunk woman driving into multiple cars
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
DWI crash kills young boy, sends twin to hospital with serious injuries
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Kirtland officer arrested after alleged violent feud with neighbor
Democratic candidates for Lujan Grisham's seat square off in debate
Democratic candidates for Lujan Grisham's seat square off in debate
 