Report: 9-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in SE Colorado
KOB.com Web Staff
March 04, 2018 10:21 PM
ARBOLES, Colo. -- Authorities in southern Colorado are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy.
According to the Durango Herald, investigators say the boy was accidentally shot and killed by one of his siblings in Arboles, which is about 40 miles southeast of Durango.
Investigators say three children -- ages 7, 9 and 10 -- broke into a nearby summer home and opened a locked cabinet that had two firearms inside. One of the guns went off, killing the 9-year-old boy.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
