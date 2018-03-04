Report: 9-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in SE Colorado | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Report: 9-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in SE Colorado

KOB.com Web Staff
March 04, 2018 10:21 PM

ARBOLES, Colo. -- Authorities in southern Colorado are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy.

Advertisement

According to the Durango Herald, investigators say the boy was accidentally shot and killed by one of his siblings in Arboles, which is about 40 miles southeast of Durango.

Investigators say three children -- ages 7, 9 and 10 -- broke into a nearby summer home and opened a locked cabinet that had two firearms inside.  One of the guns went off, killing the 9-year-old boy.

No arrests have been made in the incident.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 04, 2018 10:21 PM
Created: March 04, 2018 08:22 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Firefighters battle fire on Kirtland Air Force Base
Firefighters battle fire on Kirtland Air Force Base
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Friend of murder victim searching for her missing dog
Friend of murder victim searching for her missing dog
Report: 9-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in SE Colorado
Report: 9-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in SE Colorado
Poop problem plaguing parts of Albuquerque
Poop problem plaguing parts of Albuquerque

Advertisement




Teachers pack out self-defense training in Rio Rancho
Teachers pack out self-defense training in Rio Rancho
Friend of murder victim searching for her missing dog
Friend of murder victim searching for her missing dog
Firefighters battle fire on Kirtland Air Force Base
Firefighters battle fire on Kirtland Air Force Base
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Holocaust survivor visits Albuquerque, promotes book
Eva Mozes Kor
 