A lot to worry about bees

"Within my own hives I also experienced that number of losses," said Brown.

She says since it’s been warmer than usual, the bees have remained active, which makes them eat more. However, when they go out foraging, there isn’t any food and they’re dying.

“If they don't have enough food, they will most likely die within the next couple of weeks,” said Brown about one of her own hives.

Brown says the declining number of honeybees has mostly been due to parasites, disease, poor nutrition and pesticides. She encourages everyone to buy honey from local beekeepers to encourage the industry, plant flowering plants like fruit trees, and avoid using pesticides in their gardens.

“One out of three bites of food are directly related to pollination,” said Brown. “Not just by honeybees but native bees, the wasps the butterflies, the beetles, and without them we wouldn't really have a wonderful diet that we have these days.”

Anyone interested in learning more about protecting honeybees in New Mexico can attend the New Mexico Beekeepers Association’s annual conference February 2nd and 3rd at the South Broadway Cultural Center in Albuquerque. Information on times and cost to attend can be found here: http://nmbeekeepers.org/event/nmbka-annual-conference-dr-tom-seeley/.