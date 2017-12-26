AAA offers 'Tipsy Tow' to New Year's Eve celebrators

Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP to get that ride.

The rides are not strictly for AAA members, however it is a one-way, one-time ride.

Tipsy Tow will not take requests to tow drivers to another drinking establishment or any other location other than the driver’s home or hotel. They will also not tow an inoperable vehicle, or help to start a vehicle or change a flat tire.