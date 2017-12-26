AAA offers 'Tipsy Tow' to New Year's Eve celebrators
KOB Web Staff
December 26, 2017 12:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and AAA New Mexico wants to make sure there are no drunk drivers on the road.
For people who are unable to secure a designated driver for the night, AAA is offering Tipsy Tow, a free tow home for up to 10 miles. Drivers should expect to pick up the extra cost for rides further than 10 miles.
The service will be available statewide from 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 31 to 6:00 a.m. Monday, January 1.
Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP to get that ride.
The rides are not strictly for AAA members, however it is a one-way, one-time ride.
Tipsy Tow will not take requests to tow drivers to another drinking establishment or any other location other than the driver’s home or hotel. They will also not tow an inoperable vehicle, or help to start a vehicle or change a flat tire.
