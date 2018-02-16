Abundance of threats forcing Four Corners high school to get creative

Now officials at Kirtland Central High School in Kirtland, New Mexico, are finding themselves having to get creative with tracking students. Students are now required to wear lanyards that identify them by grade using different colors.

"When we have any incidents that are on our security cameras, it makes it easier for us to identify the student by the color of the lanyards," said KCHS Assistant Principal Matt Jopek.

When those threats do arise, doors to the school and classroom are locked. Oftentimes, an hour or more will pass before the threat is cleared.

"I don't think that our students realize how serious we take these," Jopek said. "It's not a joke to us. Student safety is absolutely our first priority."