Abundance of threats forcing Four Corners high school to get creative
Meg Hilling
February 16, 2018 06:27 PM
KIRTLAND, N.M. – School threats – and, in some cases, school shootings – have dominated headlines for some time now.
In New Mexico, the Aztec community continues to remember two students who were shot and killed when a gunman entered the halls of Aztec High School in December. Since then, another Four Corners school has been too busy dealing with menace, in the form of one bomb threat and three shooting threats.
"We've contacted law enforcement. We've actually even, you know, gone as far as checking the fingerprints (and) cross-referencing those," said Renee Lucero, records custodian at the Central Consolidated School District. "We've actually even narrowed down some suspects."
Now officials at Kirtland Central High School in Kirtland, New Mexico, are finding themselves having to get creative with tracking students. Students are now required to wear lanyards that identify them by grade using different colors.
"When we have any incidents that are on our security cameras, it makes it easier for us to identify the student by the color of the lanyards," said KCHS Assistant Principal Matt Jopek.
When those threats do arise, doors to the school and classroom are locked. Oftentimes, an hour or more will pass before the threat is cleared.
"I don't think that our students realize how serious we take these," Jopek said. "It's not a joke to us. Student safety is absolutely our first priority."
