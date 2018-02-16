Abundance of threats forcing Four Corners high school to get creative | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Abundance of threats forcing Four Corners high school to get creative

Meg Hilling
February 16, 2018 06:27 PM

KIRTLAND, N.M. – School threats – and, in some cases, school shootings – have dominated headlines for some time now.

Advertisement

In New Mexico, the Aztec community continues to remember two students who were shot and killed when a gunman entered the halls of Aztec High School in December. Since then, another Four Corners school has been too busy dealing with menace, in the form of one bomb threat and three shooting threats.

"We've contacted law enforcement. We've actually even, you know, gone as far as checking the fingerprints (and) cross-referencing those," said Renee Lucero, records custodian at the Central Consolidated School District. "We've actually even narrowed down some suspects."

Now officials at Kirtland Central High School in Kirtland, New Mexico, are finding themselves having to get creative with tracking students. Students are now required to wear lanyards that identify them by grade using different colors.

"When we have any incidents that are on our security cameras, it makes it easier for us to identify the student by the color of the lanyards," said KCHS Assistant Principal Matt Jopek.

When those threats do arise, doors to the school and classroom are locked. Oftentimes, an hour or more will pass before the threat is cleared.

"I don't think that our students realize how serious we take these," Jopek said. "It's not a joke to us. Student safety is absolutely our first priority."


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: February 16, 2018 06:27 PM
Created: February 16, 2018 05:46 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Police close Unser due to deadly crash at I-40
Two Cibola students disciplined following pair of threats
Two Cibola students disciplined following pair of threats
Officials: New Mexico man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self
Officials: New Mexico man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery

Advertisement




Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Police close Unser due to deadly crash at I-40
Magnitude-7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
Magnitude-7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension
Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
 