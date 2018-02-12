Aggie wows with numbers, receives weekly WAC honor
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – It’s been a remarkable season thus far for New Mexico State forward Jemerrio Jones. The senior was just named the Western Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the week.
This is his second ‘Player of the Week’ honor of the season and his career.
It's been a memorable last couple of weeks with Jones averaging 20 rebounds, 16.5 points, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in a pair of the team’s wins keeping the Aggies’ undefeated in conference play.
Jones led the team in its 26-point win over CSU Bakersfield putting up 20 rebounds, six points, three assists and two steals. Then, in front of a sellout crowd at the Pan American Center, he recorded his 15th double-double of the season finishing with a game-high 20 points and 27 rebounds.
Jones is the first Aggie to grab 20 rebounds three times in a single-season since Sam Lacey during the 1968-69 season. He’s also tenth in the nation in double-doubles, with a total of 15.
