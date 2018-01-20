Aggies now alone on top of WAC standings after latest victory

Despite Utah Valley's strong pedigree, the Aggies were able to maintain a strong start en route to an 86-59 blowout for win No. 17. New Mexico State was led by Zach Lofton and his game-high 24-point effort while Sidy N'Dir chipped in 17 points of his own.

The Aggies (17-3) remain perfect in conference with the victory, and now stand alone at the top of the standings with Utah Valley (15-6) just behind.