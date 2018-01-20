Aggies now alone on top of WAC standings after latest victory | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Aggies now alone on top of WAC standings after latest victory

Aggies now alone on top of WAC standings after latest victory

Lee Faria
January 20, 2018 07:04 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – In a vital game featuring two squads unbeaten in WAC Conference play, the New Mexico State Aggies faced Utah Valley in Las Cruces Saturday.

Advertisement

Despite Utah Valley's strong pedigree, the Aggies were able to maintain a strong start en route to an 86-59 blowout for win No. 17. New Mexico State was led by Zach Lofton and his game-high 24-point effort while Sidy N'Dir chipped in 17 points of his own.

The Aggies (17-3) remain perfect in conference with the victory, and now stand alone at the top of the standings with Utah Valley (15-6) just behind.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Lee Faria


Created: January 20, 2018 07:04 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Flu deaths in NM more than double this week
Flu deaths in NM more than double this week
How has Albuquerque crime changed your life?
How has Albuquerque crime changed your life?
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
'Breaking Bad' fans return to Los Pollos Hermanos for one day
'Breaking Bad' fans return to Los Pollos Hermanos for one day
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI

Advertisement




Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative
Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative
New technology at UNM medical center combines pacemaker, defibrillator
New technology at UNM medical center combines pacemaker, defibrillator
How has Albuquerque crime changed your life?
How has Albuquerque crime changed your life?
Lobos rally behind Jackson, beat San Diego St. 79-75
Lobos rally behind Jackson, beat San Diego St. 79-75
'Breaking Bad' fans return to Los Pollos Hermanos for one day
'Breaking Bad' fans return to Los Pollos Hermanos for one day