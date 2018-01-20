Aggies now alone on top of WAC standings after latest victory
Lee Faria
January 20, 2018 07:04 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – In a vital game featuring two squads unbeaten in WAC Conference play, the New Mexico State Aggies faced Utah Valley in Las Cruces Saturday.
Despite Utah Valley's strong pedigree, the Aggies were able to maintain a strong start en route to an 86-59 blowout for win No. 17. New Mexico State was led by Zach Lofton and his game-high 24-point effort while Sidy N'Dir chipped in 17 points of his own.
The Aggies (17-3) remain perfect in conference with the victory, and now stand alone at the top of the standings with Utah Valley (15-6) just behind.
Credits
Created: January 20, 2018 07:04 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved