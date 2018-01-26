Alamogordo legislator wants to make NM a landing spot for F16 training missions | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair This Weekend
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Alamogordo legislator wants to make NM a landing spot for F16 training missions

KOB.com Web Staff
January 26, 2018 08:05 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – A state senator from Alamogordo says his bill could have a big impact on New Mexico's economy.

Advertisement

Republican Sen. Ron Grigg wants to provide a gross receipts tax deduction to the U.S. Air Force. It would apply to the construction of any facilities to expand an install a permanent F16 fighter pilot training mission at Holloman Air Force Base.

"What it does for the community is help make us and Holloman competitive – versus other sites that the Air Force may be looking at – to bed the permanent mission of the F16," Griggs said.

The state senator added his bill wouldn't cost the state a penny if the F-16 mission doesn't come to New Mexico in the end. Additionally, any losses in taxes would be made up for by the boost in military personnel, and the additional spending that comes to New Mexico.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 26, 2018 08:05 PM
Created: January 26, 2018 05:54 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting

Advertisement




Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend