Alamogordo legislator wants to make NM a landing spot for F16 training missions

SANTA FE, N.M. – A state senator from Alamogordo says his bill could have a big impact on New Mexico's economy.
Republican Sen. Ron Grigg wants to provide a gross receipts tax deduction to the U.S. Air Force. It would apply to the construction of any facilities to expand an install a permanent F16 fighter pilot training mission at Holloman Air Force Base.
"What it does for the community is help make us and Holloman competitive – versus other sites that the Air Force may be looking at – to bed the permanent mission of the F16," Griggs said.
The state senator added his bill wouldn't cost the state a penny if the F-16 mission doesn't come to New Mexico in the end. Additionally, any losses in taxes would be made up for by the boost in military personnel, and the additional spending that comes to New Mexico.
