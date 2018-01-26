Alamogordo legislator wants to make NM a landing spot for F16 training missions

Republican Sen. Ron Grigg wants to provide a gross receipts tax deduction to the U.S. Air Force. It would apply to the construction of any facilities to expand an install a permanent F16 fighter pilot training mission at Holloman Air Force Base.

"What it does for the community is help make us and Holloman competitive – versus other sites that the Air Force may be looking at – to bed the permanent mission of the F16," Griggs said.