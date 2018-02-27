AFD unveils new programs for non-emergency calls | KOB 4
AFD unveils new programs for non-emergency calls

KOB.com Web Staff
February 27, 2018 07:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Albuquerque Fire Department is rolling out new programs aimed to reduce strain on the 911 system while improving patient care.

Chief Paul Dow said Tuesday AFD is one of the busiest fire departments in the country because of a flood of non-emergency medical calls. A new community care program aims to reduce those calls by having paramedics connect people with resources they need.

AFD says the new Community EMS Care program is designed to:

  • Provide primary care
  • Offer post-discharge follow-up care
  • Integrate with public health agencies
  • Provide education and health prevention programs

"This is an attempt for us to be more proactive instead of reactive," Dow said. "We want to reach the community in cases before they call 911.

Dow said a majority of their calls come on Central Avenue from I-25 to Juan Tabo. The second program will restructure resources along that corridor.


