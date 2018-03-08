911 calls released in fatal crash near Algodones | KOB 4
911 calls released in fatal crash near Algodones

Emily Jaceks
March 08, 2018 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- More information has emerged about a fatal crash on I-25 Tuesday that took the life of two young men.

According to the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Michael Chambellan and 28-year-old Lonnie Escovedo died in the crash. Deputies say they were changing a flat tire when they were hit by suspected drunken driver Christine Noriega.

Noriega, a mother of five, had her 2-year-old daughter in the backseat. An open bottle of liquor was also found on the ground next to Noriega's vehicle.

Deputies on Thursday also released 911 call audio from that night. Some callers reported seeing the victims' bodies on the ground.

Those closest to Chambellan are reflecting on the former Sandia High wrestler's life.

"I really remember how welcoming he really was to everybody. That just really stuck out to me -- how he just had a really positive attitude and would enlighten the mood in certain situations," said Christian Bur, his former teammate.

"You would just mention his name and everybody would know him. I never heard one bad thing about him or his family. They were great, special people. Always open to others."


