911 calls released in fatal crash near Algodones

Deputies on Thursday also released 911 call audio from that night. Some callers reported seeing the victims' bodies on the ground.

Those closest to Chambellan are reflecting on the former Sandia High wrestler's life.

"I really remember how welcoming he really was to everybody. That just really stuck out to me -- how he just had a really positive attitude and would enlighten the mood in certain situations," said Christian Bur, his former teammate.

"You would just mention his name and everybody would know him. I never heard one bad thing about him or his family. They were great, special people. Always open to others."