Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Marian Camacho
March 07, 2018 09:07 AM
FARMINGTON, N.M. – New Mexico State Police have identified the man shot and killed by a Farmington police officer early Tuesday morning.
Police say 25-year-old Andrew Rossi had a warrant out of Ignacio, Colorado for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
According to State Police, Rossi was shot after an hours long standoff at a Motel 6 in Farmington that began Monday evening and went into the early morning hours Tuesday.
New Mexico State Police say they are still conducting interviews and will release additional information upon the completion of those interviews.
