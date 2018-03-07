Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

Marian Camacho
March 07, 2018 09:07 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. – New Mexico State Police have identified the man shot and killed by a Farmington police officer early Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Police say 25-year-old Andrew Rossi had a warrant out of Ignacio, Colorado for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to State Police, Rossi was shot after an hours long standoff at a Motel 6 in Farmington that began Monday evening and went into the early morning hours Tuesday.

New Mexico State Police say they are still conducting interviews and will release additional information upon the completion of those interviews.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 07, 2018 09:07 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Nehemiah Griego
Election results pour in from across New Mexico
Election results pour in from across New Mexico
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones
Deputies: Multiple fatalities in Tuesday night I-25 crash near Algodones

Advertisement




Man sentenced for deadly DWI crash in Gallup
Vehicle Elijah King was driving
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Amid police shortage, one nightmare highlights need for more resources
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Two cases of Hantavirus reported in Farmington
Motion filed amid looming release of man who killed 5 family members
Nehemiah Griego
 