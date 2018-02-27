Study: Number of anti-Semitic acts up in NM, nationally
J.R. Oppenheim
February 27, 2018 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Acts of anti-Semitism in New Mexico went up by 36 percent in 2017, according to a new study from the Anti-Defamation League.
In its Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents released Monday, the civil rights organization found harassment and assaults against the state's Jewish population increased for the third year in a row and doubled since 2015.
In all, the ADL said there were nine cases of harassment and threats along with six other acts of vandalism in New Mexico last year.
Specifically, the ADL pointed to two bomb threats in January and Februarys of 2017 at the Jewish Community Center in Albuquerque, a threat against a Jewish blogger, and a wedding vendor sending an anti-Semitic message to a possible client last December.
"Anti-Semitic incidents are real and are growing in New Mexico and nationwide,” said Scott Levin, the ADL's mountain states regional director. "The steep increase in anti-Semitic incidents has coincided with decreasing civility and rising hyper-partisanship and xenophobia in this country."
The ADL said 1,986 anti-Semitic acts occurred nationally in 2017. That's a 57 percent increase from the previous year and the largest single-year increase and the second highest total since the 1970s, according to the organization.
Incidents at grade schools and college campuses also went up last year, going from 235 in 2016 to 457 in 2017.
The ADL suggests Congress take action against bomb threats at religious institutions and public officials verbally condemn acts of hate.
"The consistent increase of anti-Semitic incidents against students of all ages is deeply troubling," said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, the ADL CEO and national director. "We know that students do not always report when they are being bullied, so for every incident that’s reported, it is likely there’s another that goes unreported."
Credits
Updated: February 27, 2018 05:16 PM
Created: February 27, 2018 03:08 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved