Army Corps of Engineers needs help in counting bald eagles

Officials with the National Wildlife Federation ask participants to count bald eagles along standard routes in order to provide data on count trends.

The survey will collect information on eagle trends, distribution and habitat. It also creates public interest in bald eagles and the conservation of them.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and will begin with the Wildlife Center giving a short educational program on bald eagles. Volunteers will even get to meet the center’s non-releasable bald eagle, Maxwell.

Volunteers should dress warmly, and bring notepads, binoculars and water.

The project office is located on Hwy 96, 2 miles west of the Hwy 84 junction. For more information, call the office at 505-685-4371.