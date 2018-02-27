Astronauts in space station chat with students
Casey Torres
February 27, 2018 05:38 PM
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — On Feb. 21, K-12 students had the chance to talk with astronauts aboard the International Space Station. More than 1,200 students from different schools gathered at the Alamogordo High School's Tiger Pit for NASA’s in-flight education downlink program.
Alamogordo was chosen to host the state’s first downlink. This event aimed at furthering interest in the STEM program for the youth.
"I'm really interested in becoming an astronaut," said Brittney Mason. "That’s why I took an astronomy class. I feel it’d be really cool to do that."
The students also had the opportunity to meet John Daniel “Danny” Olivas, a former NASA astronaut. During his speech, he motivated students to keep working hard to reach their goals. An understanding in STEM is key to future successes, Olivas said. He also gave advice to those with aspirations of living in space.
"It's hard, but that’s what makes it fun," Olivas said. "It's a challenge."
