At the Roundhouse today: pet food fees
Marian Camacho and Erica Zucco
January 23, 2018 08:03 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – At the Roundhouse today, lawmakers will be taking up a bill aimed at cutting down on the pet population in New Mexico.
The proposed bill would tax dog and cat manufacturers $100 per type of food when they register to sell in New Mexico.
Money from the fee would go toward spay and neuter services for pets taken into shelters, or for people who can’t afford the surgeries on their own.
The bill is proposed by State Representatives Debbie Rodella (D-NM) and Carl Truillo(D-NM).
At the Roundhouse today, supporters will open up a spay and neuter van for tours. They also plan on holding a news conference this afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Opponents worry fewer companies would choose to offer their food to New Mexicans or that costs would end up being passed down to shoppers.
This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho and Erica Zucco
Updated: January 23, 2018 08:03 AM
Created: January 23, 2018 07:19 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved