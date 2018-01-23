At the Roundhouse today: pet food fees | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

At the Roundhouse today: pet food fees

Marian Camacho and Erica Zucco
January 23, 2018 08:03 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – At the Roundhouse today, lawmakers will be taking up a bill aimed at cutting down on the pet population in New Mexico.

Advertisement

The proposed bill would tax dog and cat manufacturers $100 per type of food when they register to sell in New Mexico.

Money from the fee would go toward spay and neuter services for pets taken into shelters, or for people who can’t afford the surgeries on their own.

The bill is proposed by State Representatives Debbie Rodella (D-NM) and Carl Truillo(D-NM).

At the Roundhouse today, supporters will open up a spay and neuter van for tours. They also plan on holding a news conference this afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Opponents worry fewer companies would choose to offer their food to New Mexicans or that costs would end up being passed down to shoppers.

This is a developing story. Stay with kob.com for any updates.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho and Erica Zucco


Updated: January 23, 2018 08:03 AM
Created: January 23, 2018 07:19 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud
Four Corners woman faces 141 counts of medication fraud
Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools
Copper thief causes $44K in damage at Rio Rancho schools

Advertisement




Police: 2 women befriend victim before stealing from her
Albuquerque Police say these 2 women stole cash,jewelry from victim
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
BCSO identifies human remains found near ditch
Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights
Popular NM balloon company takes to new heights
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground
Local celebrity offers help to restore burned school playground