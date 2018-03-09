Authorities working to contain 5,900+ acre fire in NE New Mexico | KOB 4
Authorities working to contain 5,900+ acre fire in NE New Mexico

KOB.com Web Staff
March 09, 2018 05:28 PM

NORTHEAST NEW MEXICO – Firefighters are working to contain a blaze north of Clayton that was sparked Thursday and has since grown to 5,900 acres.

In the video above, you can see what the Stateline Fire looked like from Santa Fe – 150 miles away from where the fire is burning. State Forestry officials say the blaze is currently 40 percent contained.

No structures are being threatened, and there have been no reported injuries.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 09, 2018 05:28 PM
Created: March 09, 2018 03:22 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

