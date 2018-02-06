Auto theft authority bill moves through Roundhouse

"Albuquerque is No. 1 in the nation," said Rehm, a former law enforcement officer. "We need to look at the state in a whole and all across the state vehicles are being stolen.”

The authority would provide grants to law enforcement agencies around the state to fund different programs to fight car theft and catch thieves.

"What this bill will do is we will work on these career criminals more targeting them and prosecuting them. This also gives money to the prosecutors to push these cases further," Rehm said.

It's worked in other states. Last August, the 4 Investigates team revealed how a similar authority in Texas reduced El Paso's auto thefts from 5,000 each year in 1991, to less than 800 each year in 2016.

"What we've seen in other states is insurance companies who settle auto policies will go ahead and put more money into the program to try to reduce auto theft," Rehm said.

Last year, a similar bill introduced by Rehm died in its first committee because he said changes needed to be made to it. But this year, Rehm said he's reworked the bill and so far hasn’t received any opposition.