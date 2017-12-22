Advertisement

Aztec firefighters still seeking Christmas donations for families in need

Meg Hilling
December 22, 2017 08:37 PM

AZTEC, N.M. – For four decades, firefighters in Aztec have collected food and toys for families in need at Christmastime, an annual display of how tight-knit the Four Corners community is.

Advertisement

But given the recent traffic shooting at Aztec High School earlier this month, donation numbers are slightly down, creating a situation that is not ideal for those relying on them to stay high. Aztec Fire Department Chief Kevin Simpson said they help about 120 families and 450 kids every year with the campaign.

These donations are always delivered on Christmas Eve, so with the holiday just a few days away the community is being encouraged to donate anything they can before then.

"We really need them. Hopefully by the end of today, or at least by the end of (Saturday)," Simpson said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Fire Operation Center on South Oliver, as well as the Style Exchange Beauty Shop.

"They can also drop them off here by the fire station," Simpson said. "There probably won't be anyone here, unless we've got a call, but we'll come by and pick them up."

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: December 22, 2017 08:37 PM
Created: December 22, 2017 05:18 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis
NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis
After attempted carjacking, woman now carrying weapon for defense
After attempted carjacking, woman now carrying weapon for defense
APD releases lapel video capturing gruesome May discovery
APD releases lapel video capturing gruesome May discovery
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed after hitting barrier on I-40
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed after hitting barrier on I-40
City's newest APD substation to close for structural repairs
City's newest APD substation to close for structural repairs

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


APD investigating suspicious death in Four Hills area
APD investigating suspicious death in Four Hills area
NM lawmaker wants funds to help schools report abuse
NM lawmaker wants funds to help schools report abuse
Spaceport America looks to grow after recording busiest year
Spaceport America looks to grow after recording busiest year
Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California
Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California
NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis
NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis