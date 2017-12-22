Aztec firefighters still seeking Christmas donations for families in need
Meg Hilling
December 22, 2017 08:37 PM
AZTEC, N.M. – For four decades, firefighters in Aztec have collected food and toys for families in need at Christmastime, an annual display of how tight-knit the Four Corners community is.
But given the recent traffic shooting at Aztec High School earlier this month, donation numbers are slightly down, creating a situation that is not ideal for those relying on them to stay high. Aztec Fire Department Chief Kevin Simpson said they help about 120 families and 450 kids every year with the campaign.
These donations are always delivered on Christmas Eve, so with the holiday just a few days away the community is being encouraged to donate anything they can before then.
"We really need them. Hopefully by the end of today, or at least by the end of (Saturday)," Simpson said.
Donations can be dropped off at the Fire Operation Center on South Oliver, as well as the Style Exchange Beauty Shop.
"They can also drop them off here by the fire station," Simpson said. "There probably won't be anyone here, unless we've got a call, but we'll come by and pick them up."
