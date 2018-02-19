Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body

Atchison, 21, walked into the school disguised as a student with a pistol and multiple magazines. Once inside, he began to fire. He shot and killed 18-year-old Francisco Fernandez and 17-year-old Casey Marquez before he turned the gun on himself.

The report, released more than two months after the shooting, states the words and symbols were generally written upside down. Two other words, "build wall," were found above his left knee. The toxicology report on Atchison came back negative for common drugs and alcohol.

FBI officials confirmed Atchison wasn't a complete stranger to them. They questioned him after he made suspicious comments on an online gaming system. But after determining he didn't commit a crime or make a specific threat, they closed their investigation on him.