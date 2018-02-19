Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body

Kassi Nelson
February 19, 2018 05:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Office of the Medical Investigator released the autopsy report of the Aztec High School shooter, offering an idea of his ideas or beliefs leading up to that day.

Advertisement

It may never be known why exactly William Atchison walked into the school on Dec. 7 to fatally shoot two students, but the 25-page report makes it seem like Atchison left a message for investigators on his body.

According to the medical investigator, Atchison had faint ink markings on his left leg, including a swastika; "SS," an abbreviation for an elite military unit of the Nazi Party; and "AMOG," meaning alpha male. The report also states he had "your home" written in his groin.

Atchison, 21, walked into the school disguised as a student with a pistol and multiple magazines. Once inside, he began to fire. He shot and killed 18-year-old Francisco Fernandez and 17-year-old Casey Marquez before he turned the gun on himself.

The report, released more than two months after the shooting, states the words and symbols were generally written upside down. Two other words, "build wall," were found above his left knee. The toxicology report on Atchison came back negative for common drugs and alcohol.

FBI officials confirmed Atchison wasn't a complete stranger to them. They questioned him after he made suspicious comments on an online gaming system. But after determining he didn't commit a crime or make a specific threat, they closed their investigation on him.

Related Stories

Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body
Racial motive disputed in Aztec High shooting
Site of Aztec High School shooting gets renovation
Community gathers for bonfire in memory of Aztec shooting victims
Aztec High School students, staff head back to class
Thousands expected at memorials for Aztec shooting victims
Lowrider, classic cars head to Aztec for Paco Fernandez memorial
Students, staff return to school for Aztec Strong event
Four Corners cheerleaders come together for Aztec High
Work underway to organize events for Aztec High

Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: February 19, 2018 05:13 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 03:49 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe man's treasure hunt linked to another death
Forrest Fenn
1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in SE Albuquerque
1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in SE Albuquerque
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up
Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up

Advertisement




Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body
William Atchison
Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers
Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Homeless seeking shelter in trash containers
Homeless seeking shelter in trash containers
Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary
Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary
 