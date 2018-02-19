Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body
Kassi Nelson
February 19, 2018 05:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Office of the Medical Investigator released the autopsy report of the Aztec High School shooter, offering an idea of his ideas or beliefs leading up to that day.
It may never be known why exactly William Atchison walked into the school on Dec. 7 to fatally shoot two students, but the 25-page report makes it seem like Atchison left a message for investigators on his body.
According to the medical investigator, Atchison had faint ink markings on his left leg, including a swastika; "SS," an abbreviation for an elite military unit of the Nazi Party; and "AMOG," meaning alpha male. The report also states he had "your home" written in his groin.
Atchison, 21, walked into the school disguised as a student with a pistol and multiple magazines. Once inside, he began to fire. He shot and killed 18-year-old Francisco Fernandez and 17-year-old Casey Marquez before he turned the gun on himself.
The report, released more than two months after the shooting, states the words and symbols were generally written upside down. Two other words, "build wall," were found above his left knee. The toxicology report on Atchison came back negative for common drugs and alcohol.
FBI officials confirmed Atchison wasn't a complete stranger to them. They questioned him after he made suspicious comments on an online gaming system. But after determining he didn't commit a crime or make a specific threat, they closed their investigation on him.
