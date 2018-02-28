Student arrested for threat at Aztec High, the site of 2017 shooting

"There was a young man that made a threat to basically do a shooting with a gun," Aztec School District Superintendent Kirk Carpenter said.

A 15-year-old student at the high school reportedly made the threat. But unlike many of the threats around the state in recent weeks, this was a verbal threat made during school hours. A threat that was overheard by other students, who then reported it to school administration.

"They immediately called the student down the office and that student was taken into custody by juvenile probation," Carpenter said. "We have no place for that, and no place for somebody making statements that they may think are jokes. There is no joke about threatening a school."

School officials aren't the only ones in the community upset by the threat.

"We are going to charge him with everything we can and send a message out there that we are not putting up with it," said Brice Current, a captain at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

This threat comes as the district, like many across the state, has been reviewing safety protocols in the schools. The district is currently working on plans to remodel entrances for Aztec high, as well as a middle school and elementary school in the area.

"They don't take those kind of things lightly in airports or any other places, and we are not going to take it lightly here," Carpenter said.