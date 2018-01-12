Aztec High students honor first responders

"We stand as one" was the message on everyone's shirt and everyone's mind in the Aztec High gym, and it was a sentiment felt through the school.

The bleachers were packed as hundreds of students and dozens of first responders came together for the first time since the shooting.

The reason? To say thank you, and to present plaques to sheriff's office deputies, firefighters and police officers. As they did so, the gym lit up with love, remembrance and hope for the future.

"By you inviting us back here today, it brings closure for us. To see you smile and to laugh and support one another again brings a peace to us," said San Juan County Undersheriff Shane Ferrari. "So I want to thank every one of you for that."

Emotions hit a high note when Thomas "Emery" Hill, a janitor at the school, was awarded a medal of valor for his quick actions to protect students the day of shooting.

"We are all a family here. We will take this to heart for the rest of our lives. Work with each other no matter our disagreements, we can get through anything," Hill said.