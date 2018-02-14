Bataan Death March survivor passes away at the age of 101

Barela told his daughter after being captured, he was forced to march 75 miles in just five days with no food and no water in 110-degree weather. Hundreds of soldiers died along the way from the gruesome circumstances.

Barela was then shoved into a freight car with 100 other men and transferred to Camp O’Donnell where he would become a prisoner of war for more than three years.

He was liberated on Sept. 25, 1945. Weighing just 80 pounds, he was hospitalized for months to recover strength.

Barela’s daughter said that he attributed his survival to his upbringing.

A rosary will be held for Julio Barela at the Getz Funeral Home Chapel in Las Cruces on Monday Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Purification on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.