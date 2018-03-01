Beautiful colors captured near Jemez Springs
KOB.com Web Staff
March 01, 2018 10:41 PM
JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. -- Matthew Gonzales captured a New Mexico Moment near Jemez Springs. "There's nothing like our precious landscape colors!" he writes.
Similar to tree rings, sedimentary rock layers can help geologists study how New Mexico changed over time. According to jemezsprings.org, the reddish color in some layers is created by oxidized iron that coats the mineral grains in sandstone, siltstone and shale.
Have you come across a New Mexico Moment? Share it with us here.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: March 01, 2018 10:41 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 09:08 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved