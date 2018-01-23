After its own tragedy, Aztec extends support to Kentucky shooting victims | KOB 4
After its own tragedy, Aztec extends support to Kentucky shooting victims

Meg Hilling
January 23, 2018 07:04 PM

AZTEC, N.M. -- Following Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Benton, Kentucky, the community of Aztec is reaching out a hand of comfort.

An armed 15-year-old student walked into the Marshall County High School and opened fire, killing two students and injured dozens of others.

"There is nothing easy about this," San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christensen said. "It's probably the worst thing that any community can go through, is have a school shooting."

It's a reality Aztec knows all too well. This past December, two students were killed at Aztec High School in a school shooting.

I would have thought three months ago this would never happen in our community, and I am sure they are thinking the same thing back there that they can't believe it happened in their community,"  Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal said.

As the community of Benton works to process the deadly school shooting, all of Aztec is lending its support.

"Hold each other very tight. Love each other. Get out and mingle in the community. Find ways to know each other," Aztec resident Susan Aguirre said.

"I can tell you, no one wants that to happen. But when it did happen here in Aztec, it is amazing how the community came together," Christensen said. "The resilience of the kids, it is just incredible. And we pray for a quick recovery and everything for those families to heal."

As they continue on their journey to healing, the folks in Aztec are confident, those in Benton can make their way too.

"We are going to have to take each minute at a time, sometimes take an hour at a time and then a day at a time," Heal said. "It's something we are going to have to build on."


