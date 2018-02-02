Bill looks to implement transparency in governor's use of discretionary funds

"I don't think any branch of government should be exempt from transparency when it comes to taxpayer dollars," Rue said.

The bill requires the governor to submit monthly spending reports and an annual audit of the fund to be made. It also stipulates that the money can't be used as a supplement to the governor's salary, and calls for unspent money to return to the General Fund.

"We are not being so prescriptive as to tell a governor how to spend it," Rue said. "That's important to note. This is just saying to show us, tell us how you did spend it. So we can look at it (and) review it."

A similar bill passed the Senate in 2017, but fizzled out in the House. If SB52 passes this time around, it would go into effect next January – just in time for the state's next governor to take office.