Bill looks to prevent suicides at Gorge Bridge by adding security

In 2015, emergency phones were installed on the bridge as a lifeline for those who may feel all is lost. Students in Taos even came up with their own app to help save the lives of their friends.

Now the issue of suicide is in the Roundhouse in the form of House Bill 166. It's a proposal to fund three full-time officers who would maintain security at the Gorge Bridge around the clock.

HB 166 is sponsored by Democratic representatives Debbie Rodella and Bobby Gonzalez. It unanimously passed the State Government Committee, though not without some reservations; lawmakers agree something needs to be done to stop the suicides, but not everyone agrees on the approach.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, some lawmakers, including Republican Rep. Bill Rehm, would like to see the bridge be made into a state park in order to provide more security without siphoning resources from other law enforcement entities.

The bill is currently in the hands of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. Proposals to install a net or other barrier at the site have been shot down by the State Transportation Department, with official saying such barriers would cost millions to build.