Bill looks to prevent suicides at Gorge Bridge by adding security | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair This Weekend
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bill looks to prevent suicides at Gorge Bridge by adding security

KOB.com Web Staff
January 26, 2018 06:35 PM

TAOS, N.M. – Legislators have a plan to prevent a disturbing trend at one of New Mexico's most beautiful landmarks.

Advertisement

The Rio Grande Gorge Bridge offers stunning views, but it's also the place where countless people have experienced the final moments of their life while committing suicide.

"This is the most beautiful bridge I've ever seen, yet there is such a sadness attached to it," said Jack Millard, who places handmade boats on the bridge as a message of hope for those who need it most.

In 2015, emergency phones were installed on the bridge as a lifeline for those who may feel all is lost. Students in Taos even came up with their own app to help save the lives of their friends.

Now the issue of suicide is in the Roundhouse in the form of House Bill 166. It's a proposal to fund three full-time officers who would maintain security at the Gorge Bridge around the clock.

HB 166 is sponsored by Democratic representatives Debbie Rodella and Bobby Gonzalez. It unanimously passed the State Government Committee, though not without some reservations; lawmakers agree something needs to be done to stop the suicides, but not everyone agrees on the approach.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, some lawmakers, including Republican Rep. Bill Rehm, would like to see the bridge be made into a state park in order to provide more security without siphoning resources from other law enforcement entities.

The bill is currently in the hands of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. Proposals to install a net or other barrier at the site have been shot down by the State Transportation Department, with official saying such barriers would cost millions to build.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 26, 2018 06:35 PM
Created: January 26, 2018 03:44 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
96-year-old pushed from car, crawls for help after carjacking
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting
APD still searching for answers in deadly shooting

Advertisement




Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend
KOB 4 Health and Wellness Fair this weekend