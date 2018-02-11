Bill restricting transparency from Spaceport gaining momentum
SANTA FE, N.M. – Some state lawmakers are putting their support behind a bill that would maintain the privacy of companies utilizing Spaceport America.
On Friday a Senate panel unanimously endorsed a bill that would provide exceptions to the state's open records laws for information about tenants at the Spaceport.
Spaceport officials say greater confidentiality provisions are needed to compete against a growing list of government-subsidized launch facilities.
