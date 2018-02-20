School district calls White House about threats, safety
Meg Hilling
February 20, 2018 05:45 PM
BLOOMFIELD, N.M. -- School districts in one New Mexico county are struggling with an influx of violent threats online. Most recently, investigators found out about threats against a Four Corners high school.
When photos showing a teen pointing a gun at the camera appeared online along with some threats against Charlie U. Brown High School, Bloomfield School District Superintendent Kim Mizell says she was fed up. Picking up the phone, Mizell called Gov. Susana Martinez's office in Santa Fe and the White House in Washington to ask for change.
"I just stated as a person of action, this is becoming a serious problem for small-town America," she said. "We don't have the police force or the security to handle the level of threat that we are under."
Mizell even emailed the president with a request.
"An executive order where if you are deemed a threat to a school district by the police or FBI, you'll be treated as a terrorist," she said.
The president's office returned her email with a note expressing sadness over the recent shooting in Florida. For now, Mizell said her team -- like many school districts across the nation -- will continue to work to keep students safe.
"At some point, we have to take a stand to protect our kids," she said. "And I feel the people in power can do that."
