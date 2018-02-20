School district calls White House about threats, safety

When photos showing a teen pointing a gun at the camera appeared online along with some threats against Charlie U. Brown High School, Bloomfield School District Superintendent Kim Mizell says she was fed up. Picking up the phone, Mizell called Gov. Susana Martinez's office in Santa Fe and the White House in Washington to ask for change.

"I just stated as a person of action, this is becoming a serious problem for small-town America," she said. "We don't have the police force or the security to handle the level of threat that we are under."